Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 at ICONSIAM features packed line-up

ICONSIAM is marking the year-end season with its ICONSIAM Countdown 2026, also billed as Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026, running from December 28–31, 2025.
The riverside landmark is hosting a packed programme featuring global and Thai artists, led by international star Mark Tuan, alongside more than 200 Thai performers across the event.
The Global Phenomenon Stage will headline the countdown night with performances on Wednesday (December 31, 2025) by Mark Tuan, Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, BUS because of you i shine, PROXIE, DEXX, Zee–NuNew, and Tle Firstone.
For those not attending in person, the shows will be livestreamed via ICONSIAM’s Facebook page, with the Wednesday broadcast also available on ICONSIAM’s YouTube channel.
This year’s celebration also features fireworks and drone displays, led by the 4D Sky show “In Eternity Reverence”, described as a world first combining eco-friendly fireworks stretching over 1,400 metres, drone formations and pyrotechnics above the Chao Phraya River, staged in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother.