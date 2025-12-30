Six roads near CentralWorld to close for Bangkok Countdown 2026

Bangkok’s major countdown venues for 2026 will again include three landmark events: ICONSIAM, One Bangkok, and CentralWorld.

At CentralWorld, “CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2026” will feature a new fireworks format billed as the first of its kind — a “cityscape fireworks” display in the heart of the city — alongside drone shows and special performances.

Reinforcing its status as the “Time Square of Asia” and a global landmark, CentralWorld will debut a new-style digital countdown concert stage with fully immersive technology and effects.

The line-up includes leading Thai T-pop acts such as Krit “PP Krit” Amnuaydechkorn, Putthipong “Billkin” Assaratanakul, Tanont “Nont” Chumroen, Waruntorn “Ink” Paonil, Sarocha “Freen” Chankimha, Rebecca “Becky” Patricia Armstrong, Pruk “Zee” Panich, Chawarin “NuNew” Perdpiriyawong, PERSES, DICE, GELBOYS, 4EVE, Nichada “Bowkylion” Veerasuthimas, THE TOYS, and Apisit “Joey Boy” Opasaimlikit, among others.

For ICONSIAM, the venue will host Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 from December 27–31, 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM, under the concept “A GLOBAL PHENOMENAL CELEBRATION AT THE ICON UNRIVALED”.

The main countdown night on December 31, 2025 will centre on the “GLOBAL PHENOMENON STAGE”, featuring a multi-dimensional sky show combining environmentally friendly fireworks, drones and pyrotechnics, plus performances by international and Thai artists led by MARK TUAN, Jeff Satur, Bodyslam, BUS, PROXIE, DEXX, Zee–NuNew, Matimant “Tle” Sriboonruang and Wannakorn “First One” Ruangrat.



Meanwhile, One Bangkok Countdown 2026, on the night of December 31, 2025, will feature full concerts by global artists TAEYONG and YUTA, alongside exclusive shows and performances by Thai acts including PROXIE, GELBOYS, TIMETHAI, Nipaporn “Kratae R Siam” Boonyaliang, Jetrin “J” Wattanasin, Jinjett “Jaonaay” Wattanasin, Jakraphat “Jaokhun” Wattanasin, Jakara “Jaosamut” Wattanasin, Sornnawat “Pun” Pichaironnarongsongkram, Pittaya “Daou” Saechua, Kantapon “Offroad” Jindataweephol and Eve “Palmy” Pancharoen.