Bangkok PM2.5 spikes at year-end; Sathorn and Chatuchak hit orange-level risk

Bangkok’s air quality worsened on Tuesday, December 30, with PM2.5 pollution rising to levels that may begin to affect health in several areas, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.
At 7am, the citywide average PM2.5 reading was 41.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the standard of 37.5 µg/m³. Authorities urged residents to limit outdoor activities, wear PM2.5 masks when outside, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, and breathing difficulty.
The 12 districts with the highest readings were:
The centre warned that PM2.5 levels may continue to rise due to still air conditions, and urged the public to keep following updates and take extra care over the year-end period.