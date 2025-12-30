Bangkok PM2.5 spikes at year-end; Sathorn and Chatuchak hit orange-level risk

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

Bangkok’s PM2.5 averaged 41.8 µg/m³ at 7am on Dec 30—above the 37.5 standard. Sathorn was highest at 56.9 µg/m³.

Bangkok’s air quality worsened on Tuesday, December 30, with PM2.5 pollution rising to levels that may begin to affect health in several areas, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.

At 7am, the citywide average PM2.5 reading was 41.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), exceeding the standard of 37.5 µg/m³. Authorities urged residents to limit outdoor activities, wear PM2.5 masks when outside, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation, and breathing difficulty.

Highest PM2.5 readings by district

The 12 districts with the highest readings were:

  • Sathorn: 56.9 µg/m³
  • Chatuchak: 53.9 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 52.9 µg/m³
  • Bang Khun Thian: 51.6 µg/m³
  • Bang Bon: 50.3 µg/m³
  • Pathumwan: 47.9 µg/m³
  • Chom Thong: 47.8 µg/m³
  • Phasi Charoen: 47.5 µg/m³
  • Nong Khaem: 46.8 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 46.5 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 45.4 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 45.2 µg/m³

PM2.5 by Bangkok zone

  • North Bangkok: 37.5–53.9 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)
  • East Bangkok: 33.7–46.5 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)
  • Central Bangkok: 33.6–45.2 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)
  • South Bangkok: 32.8–56.9 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)
  • North Thonburi: 37.5–47.8 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)
  • South Thonburi: 43.0–51.6 µg/m³ (health impact may begin)

Health advice (orange level)

General public

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever you are outdoors.
  • Limit time spent outdoors, especially strenuous exercise.
  • Monitor symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear a PM2.5 mask whenever you are outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity and follow medical advice.
  • Seek medical attention promptly if symptoms worsen.

The centre warned that PM2.5 levels may continue to rise due to still air conditions, and urged the public to keep following updates and take extra care over the year-end period.

 

