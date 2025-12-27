Bangkok warns of higher PM2.5 risk over New Year as ventilation worsens on December 28-January 1

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre has issued an updated outlook for PM2.5 levels over the New Year period, covering December 26, 2025 to January 3, 2026.



PM2.5 outlook

✅ December 26-27

Air ventilation remains relatively good, ranging from fair to good, with overall PM2.5 levels not expected to be high.

⚠️ December 28-30

Ventilation is forecast to weaken to a relatively low level, increasing the risk of PM2.5 accumulation, especially during the evening-to-morning period.

⚠️ December 31-January 1

Ventilation is expected to remain poor. Heavy traffic or large numbers of outdoor activities could push pollution levels higher in some areas.

🌤️ January 2-3

Ventilation is expected to improve, with PM2.5 levels gradually easing.



High-risk periods to watch

6.00pm-9.00am

Inner-city areas and downwind parts of Bangkok

Days with poor ventilation combined with heavy traffic

Residents can monitor real-time air quality via the AirBKK app. At-risk groups—including young children and older people—are advised to take extra care and avoid outdoor activities when pollution levels rise.