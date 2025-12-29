Stagnant air brings back haze as Bangkok PM2.5 stays at moderate level

MONDAY, DECEMBER 29, 2025

Bangkok’s air is turning still, with PM2.5 edging up. The city average was 27µg/m³ at 7am on December 29; Sathorn was highest.

Still air conditions have brought haze back to Bangkok, with PM2.5 levels edging up and overall air quality remaining at a moderate level.

Bangkok’s air quality information centre reported PM2.5 readings for December 29, at 7am, with the citywide average at 27 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the standard of 37.5µg/m³. Sathorn recorded the highest PM2.5 level among Bangkok districts.

Top 12 PM2.5 districts in Bangkok (µg/m³):

  • Sathorn – 35.4
  • Chatuchak – 33.9
  • Nong Khaem – 32.7
  • Thawi Watthana – 32.4
  • Lat Krabang – 32.2
  • Phasi Charoen – 32.1
  • Khlong Sam Wa – 32.0
  • Bang Sue – 31.8
  • Bang Rak – 31.7
  • Pathum Wan – 31.3
  • Bang Phlat – 31.2
  • Phra Khanong – 29.9

Area overview:

  • North Bangkok: 26.2–33.9 (moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 21.3–32.2 (moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 20.2–28.1 (good)
  • South Bangkok: 20.1–35.4 (moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 22.5–32.4 (moderate)
  • South Thonburi: 24.6–32.7 (moderate)

Authorities said PM2.5 is likely to increase, with overall air quality expected to remain moderate.

 

