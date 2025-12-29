Stagnant air brings back haze as Bangkok PM2.5 stays at moderate level

Still air conditions have brought haze back to Bangkok, with PM2.5 levels edging up and overall air quality remaining at a moderate level.

Bangkok’s air quality information centre reported PM2.5 readings for December 29, at 7am, with the citywide average at 27 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the standard of 37.5µg/m³. Sathorn recorded the highest PM2.5 level among Bangkok districts.