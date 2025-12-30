Seven Bangkok temples for New Year prayer services to welcome 2026

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

From Wat Saket to Wat Benchamabophit, here are seven Bangkok temples for New Year prayer services to welcome 2026, with live broadcasts also available nationwide.

As 2025 draws to a close, many people are looking to start 2026 with a fresh mindset. One of Thailand’s most popular year-end traditions is New Year prayer services, held late on December 31 and continuing into the early hours of January 1. Bangkok offers many historic and revered temples for those wishing to take part.

Here are seven Bangkok temples highlighted for New Year prayer services to welcome 2026:


1. Wat Saket (Temple of the Golden Mount) – prayers at the city’s high point

Praying at the Golden Mount is widely associated with hopes for recognition, prestige and lasting success.

2. Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan – the “dawn” temple for auspicious beginnings

Wat Arun is often chosen as a symbolic place to begin the new year, especially by people starting new projects or business ventures.

3. Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) – prayers beside the Reclining Buddha

Wat Pho is a popular choice for those seeking calm, wellbeing and strength for both body and mind, surrounded by renowned architecture.

4. Wat Suthat Thepwararam – focus and clearer vision

New Year prayers at Wat Suthat are often associated with mindfulness, sharper judgement and seeing opportunities more clearly in the year ahead.


5. Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit – a major royal monastery in the old city

Located in the Rattanakosin area and known as a centre for Pali studies and Vipassana meditation, Wat Mahathat is seen as a place to strengthen discipline and inner resolve.

6. Wat Hong Rattanaram – blessings of victory over obstacles

This temple is noted for holy water traditions and is often visited by those hoping for strength and “victory” when facing major challenges.


7. Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram – the Marble Temple’s calm and beauty

Many choose Wat Benchamabophit for its serene marble ordination hall and peaceful atmosphere as they welcome the new year with a clear mind.

Live broadcasts for those who cannot attend in person

For people unable to travel — including those in other provinces or overseas — New Year prayer services will also be broadcast live.

  • 7HD (late night on December 31, 2025)
  • 9MCOT (late night on December 31, 2025)
  • Facebook Live: Department of Religious Affairs

 

