Public permission to pay respects to Queen Sirikit’s remains suspended on New Year’s Day

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Monday that public access to pay final respects to the remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace will be suspended on New Year’s Day (January 1).
However, members of the public will still be able to sign the book of condolences and pay respects in front of her portrait at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace at Sanam Luang on January 1, the BMA said.
The BMA said the public can take part in the rite at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion from 8am to 5pm.
The BMA said ticket sales for tourists seeking a full tour of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha will be cancelled throughout New Year’s Day.
Tourists, however, will still be able to enter the Temple of the Emerald Buddha via the Sawasdi Sopha Gate from 8am to 5pm.
Thaiwut Khankaew, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the BMA, said 394,948 people had paid final respects to the late Queen Mother since October 27. On Sunday, December 28, 7,406 people paid their respects, he said.
On environmental and waste management, Thaiwut said 1,520 kilogrammes of waste were collected, including 481kg of general waste (31.65%), 327kg of recyclables (21.51%) and 712kg of food waste (46.84%).
Food waste was composted and passed on to farmers for animal feed, while recyclable waste was reused appropriately. Total accumulated waste since October 26, 2025 stands at 104,209kg, he said.
Thaiwut said 130 people used the electric golf-cart service, bringing the cumulative total since October 30, 2025 to 26,777.
A total of 114 people received medical services, with no hospital transfers required. The cumulative figure since October 27, 2025 stands at 15,983, he said.
On communications and public relations, Thaiwut said 89 enquiries were received via the 1818 information hotline, bringing the cumulative total since November 9, 2025 to 3,438.
Most enquiries concerned entry times, dress regulations, travel routes and public transport services.
Thaiwut said 453 royal volunteers were on duty, bringing the cumulative total since October 27, 2025 to 27,085.
He said Bangkok remains ready to support the Royal Household Bureau’s operations and provide comprehensive care for the public to ensure that paying respects proceeds smoothly, peacefully and with the highest honour.