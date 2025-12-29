Public permission to pay respects to Queen Sirikit’s remains suspended on New Year’s Day

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) announced on Monday that public access to pay final respects to the remains of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace will be suspended on New Year’s Day (January 1).

However, members of the public will still be able to sign the book of condolences and pay respects in front of her portrait at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion in the Grand Palace at Sanam Luang on January 1, the BMA said.

The BMA said the public can take part in the rite at the Sahathai Samakhom Pavilion from 8am to 5pm.