Tighter New Year controls on fireworks, floating lanterns and gunfire

Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered governors nationwide to step up safety measures for the New Year 2026 holiday period, including strict controls on fireworks and floating lanterns, and a hardline crackdown on firing guns into the air, with offenders to face tough legal action.

Permanent Secretary Arsit Sampantharath said the ministry has instructed agencies under its supervision—the Department of Provincial Administration, the Department of Local Administration and the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning—to work with 76 provinces on proactive measures, as large numbers of people travel home or go on holiday.

Home and venue safety

The ministry is urging households to check electrical systems before leaving home, unplug appliances that could cause short circuits and shut off cooking gas valves. Joint patrol teams—local defence volunteers, rangers and police—will be deployed to protect villages and communities and deter burglaries while residents are away.

Officials have also been told to tighten enforcement at hotels and entertainment venues, including bans on under-20s entering, prohibitions on weapons and drugs, and checks to ensure emergency exits and firefighting equipment are ready. Outdoor event organisers will be required to ensure stages and sound systems are structurally safe to prevent accidents at crowded gatherings.

Crackdown on weapons and fireworks

Arsit said authorities will strictly enforce laws related to fireworks, rockets, floating lanterns and gunfire. District chiefs and administrative officers have been instructed to take firm action, and any violations that endanger lives or property will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.