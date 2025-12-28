TFRD seeks Bangkok pubs’ cooperation to curb drink-driving crashes over New Year

She said the campaign was necessary because of the high number of road accidents and fatalities during last year’s “ten dangerous days” period, from December 28, 2024 to January 5, 2025. During that period, there were 2,467 road accidents, 436 deaths and more than 2,300 injuries.

She said tackling drink-driving required cooperation from all sectors.

Sorathep Rojpojanarat, president of the Restaurant Entrepreneurs Club, said the club would also seek cooperation from restaurant owners in Bangkok to strictly comply with the alcohol control law during the New Year “seven dangerous days” period, from December 27, 2025 to January 2, 2026.