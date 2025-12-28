TFRD seeks Bangkok pubs’ cooperation to curb drink-driving crashes over New Year

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 28, 2025

TFRD seeks Bangkok nightlife cooperation on three steps to curb drink-driving over New Year, including no sales to under-20s and intoxicated patrons.

The Thai Foundation for Responsible Drinking (TFRD) will seek cooperation from operators of pubs, bars and entertainment venues in Bangkok to enforce measures aimed at reducing road accidents caused by drink-driving during the long New Year holidays.

TFRD president Chatchada Chantharangsu said the foundation would ask venues to support three measures intended to minimise drink-driving crashes:

  • Do not sell alcoholic drinks to people under 20.
  • Do not sell alcoholic drinks to patrons who are visibly intoxicated, as prohibited under Article 29 of the alcohol control law.
  • Help patrons get home safely, by encouraging drinkers to use public transport rather than driving or riding motorcycles.

TFRD seeks Bangkok pubs’ cooperation to curb drink-driving crashes over New Year

She said the campaign was necessary because of the high number of road accidents and fatalities during last year’s “ten dangerous days” period, from December 28, 2024 to January 5, 2025. During that period, there were 2,467 road accidents, 436 deaths and more than 2,300 injuries.

She said tackling drink-driving required cooperation from all sectors.

Sorathep Rojpojanarat, president of the Restaurant Entrepreneurs Club, said the club would also seek cooperation from restaurant owners in Bangkok to strictly comply with the alcohol control law during the New Year “seven dangerous days” period, from December 27, 2025 to January 2, 2026.

TFRD seeks Bangkok pubs’ cooperation to curb drink-driving crashes over New Year

Sorathep said restaurant owners would be reminded not to sell alcohol to people under 20 or to patrons who are already intoxicated.

Chanon Kerdcharoen, president of the Restaurants Association, said restaurants had a responsibility to comply with the law by not selling alcohol to people under 20 and to drunk patrons.

He added that he wanted the government to ensure ride-hailing services were available at reasonable prices so drinkers could return home safely after a night out.
 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy