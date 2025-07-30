Nine killed, two critically injured in Suphan Buri firework explosion

The Samerkun Suphanburi Rescue Foundation received an emergency call at 11.10am. Rescue workers and local officials rushed to the scene, which was described as chaotic and extremely violent, with numerous casualties reported.
Suphan Buri Deputy Governor Kolawat Supsongsuk led a team to inspect the site. Initial investigations revealed that the blast severely damaged two houses, scattering debris and household items across the area. Smoke and fire remnants continued to linger, causing widespread panic among nearby residents.
Police officers have cordoned off the site and are not allowing unauthorised individuals to enter due to ongoing safety concerns.
In response, the provincial authorities have established an emergency assistance centre at Wat Pho Tha Sai temple to support victims and their families.
As of the latest report, nine bodies have been recovered from the scene. Two others remain in critical condition, and authorities are still searching for additional missing persons.
This tragedy follows a similar explosion in January 2024 in the same district, which claimed 23 lives and left seven people seriously injured.