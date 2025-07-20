Ha Long boat incident: death toll rises to 35, four remain missing

The Rescue team on Sunday morning salvaged the ill-fated tourist boat that capsized in Ha Long Bay Saturday afternoon, which has so far claimed the lives of 35 people.

From the 49 people on board, 10 survived and 35 were confirmed dead. Four others remain missing. Search and rescue efforts are still underway, with flycams deployed to assist.

According to the official information from Quang Ninh People's Committee, the Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat, bearing registration number QN 48-7105, is a steel-hulled boat built in 2015, owned by Doan Van Trinh in Ha An Ward, Quang Ninh Province.

It departed at 12.55pm on July 19 for a sightseeing route (Sung Sot Cave – Ti Top Island).

By 1.30pm, the vessel encountered sudden stormy weather and lost GPS signal at 2.05pm. Onboard were 46 tourists along with three crew members, revised down from the initial report of 48 tourists and five crew members.