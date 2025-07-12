Japanese mother of 3 kids killed by drunken driver gives 1st lecture

In the lecture at Hakata High School in the southwestern city of Fukuoka on Friday, Kaori Ogami, 48, told her students, "I hope you will become adults who can choose by their own will not to drink and drive."

On the night of Aug. 25, 2006, a vehicle driven by a drunken man crashed into a car carrying Ogami and four other members of her family in Fukuoka, causing it to fall into the sea. The accident resulted in the deaths of Ogami's first son, Hiroaki, 4, second son, Tomoaki, 3, and first daughter Saya, 1.