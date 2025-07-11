Sun Umbrella-Sharing Service launched in Tokyo

The railway firms, including Tokyo Metro Co. and East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, aim to encourage people to use such protection, which can be used in rain or as a parasol, to counter heatstroke.
Operated in collaboration with Nature Innovation Group, the service can be accessed via smartphone apps.
For the service, about 3,000 umbrellas are available in total at some 150 rental spots in major stations, including all stations on JR's Yamanote Line in the capital city.
"We want to help create an environment in which people can move around amid the severe heat without worry," Tokyo Metro President Akihiro Kosaka said.
Umbrellas rented through the service can be returned at the rental spots of the stations where users get off their trains.
The rental fee is 140 yen per 24 hours. An unlimited-use plan for 280 yen per month is also available.
