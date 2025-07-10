Iwaya conveys concern over China\'s rare earth curbs

He argued that the situation in Japan's surrounding waters and skies is deteriorating, and urged China to improve it.

The two ministers acknowledged progress in resuming Chinese imports of Japanese fishery products. The Japanese side reiterated its request for China to lift all restrictions on fishery imports from 10 Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo and Fukushima.

They also discussed swiftly implementing an animal health and quarantine agreement necessary to resume exports of Japanese beef.

Iwaya demanded again that China release Japanese detainees soon, describing the detentions as one of the largest obstacles to improving public sentiment toward China.

Wang noted that as his country celebrates the 80th anniversary this year of its victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression, he hopes Japan will learn from history and continue on the path of peaceful development.

The Japanese and Chinese officials also discussed North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and its past abductions of Japanese citizens, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

