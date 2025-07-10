Pichai meets with private sector to tackle US tariff impact ahead of August deadline

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Pichai Chunhavajira on Thursday called a meeting involving relevant government agencies, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB), and major private sector exporters to the United States. The meeting focused on discussions regarding Thailand's proposal in negotiations over the US's retaliatory tariffs.

The US recently sent an open letter to the Thai government announcing a 36% tariff on Thai imports, which will come into effect on August 1, 2025.

Pichai stated that preparations for the negotiations must continue in the lead-up to the implementation of the tariffs. The government must be ready for any potential outcome, whether positive, neutral, or otherwise, while assessing the impacts on Thailand’s economy, particularly its export sector. Discussions also involved identifying sectors most affected by the differing tariff rates.

Looking at countries that have reached agreements on tariffs with the US, Pichai noted that the US has established various tariff rates, including those on local products and goods with insufficient Regional Value Content (RVC), leading to varied impacts for different businesses.

"As a result, I have asked business representatives from various sectors to gather information and submit their findings to me by Friday, July 11. This will help in identifying the challenges faced by different businesses and formulating appropriate measures, including pushing for a conclusion in negotiations by July 31," he added.