Thailand still has opportunity in US tariff talks, Paetongtarn says

She made the remark after the US submitted a letter reiterating its decision to impose a 36% tariff on Thai goods imported into the US, effective from August 1.
When asked about Thailand's next steps, Paetongtarn stated that the details of this matter should be addressed by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who had discussed the letter.
She emphasised that the entire negotiation process must be handled by the government, which will be responsible for negotiating and responding to US President Donald Trump.
“If you ask for my personal opinion, as an ordinary citizen, I believe there is still an opportunity in this matter,” she said, adding that further details should be sought from Pichai.