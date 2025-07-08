Paetongtarn pledges 1 trillion baht revenue boost through Thai soft power initiatives

She made this statement during her speech on the topic “Thailand Rising: Tourism, Education, and the New Soft Power Frontier” at the opening ceremony of the SPLASH-Soft Power Forum 2025, held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok on Tuesday.

Paetongtarn, who also serves as Culture Minister, noted that we are currently living in a world that is evolving rapidly and growing more complex than ever before. She stated that we are facing a fragile, worrying, and difficult-to-understand world, one that is increasingly unpredictable.

She stressed the importance of understanding the context of change as the starting point for progress.

“We must understand that everything is subject to change, and we must be flexible enough to adapt to different circumstances. What we once relied on, such as becoming Asia's Detroit automotive hub, or the world’s kitchen, now requires us to adapt,” she said.

Paetongtarn continued, stating that today, Thailand stands at a crossroads where new investments, industries, and technologies will shape the future. She affirmed that the government has already begun laying the groundwork to ensure Thailand's preparedness for the future.