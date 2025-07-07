CIB reviews legal complaint against Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio leak

Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, convened a meeting with a team of investigators on Monday to discuss a complaint against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her leaked conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.
Suwat chaired the meeting himself to review legal technicalities surrounding the complaint filed by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn.
Following the complaint lodged on June 19, the CIB established an investigative panel under Suwat’s leadership. The team includes officers from the Crime Suppression Division, with Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparp serving as the panel’s deputy chief.
The leaked audio clip, lasting 17 minutes and 6 seconds, reportedly captured a phone conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen that took place on June 15. Hun Sen released the recording publicly on June 18.
Paetongtarn was suspended from her duties as prime minister after the Constitutional Court accepted a petition filed by a group of senators accusing her of betraying the country—based on the content of the leaked call.
Somchai and his associates allege that Paetongtarn breached the Criminal Code by compromising national security.
Police sources said Monday’s meeting focused on determining whether Paetongtarn’s actions violated specific sections of relevant laws. However, the discussion ended without a conclusion, and further legal review is expected.