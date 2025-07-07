CIB reviews legal complaint against Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio leak

Deputy Commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, convened a meeting with a team of investigators on Monday to discuss a complaint against suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over her leaked conversation with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen.

Suwat chaired the meeting himself to review legal technicalities surrounding the complaint filed by former senator Somchai Sawaengkarn.

CIB panel formed to probe case

Following the complaint lodged on June 19, the CIB established an investigative panel under Suwat’s leadership. The team includes officers from the Crime Suppression Division, with Pol Maj Gen Witthaya Sriprasertparp serving as the panel’s deputy chief.