Chaikasem Nitisiri signals readiness to lead if Paetongtarn steps down

Let mechanisms run their course

Asked whether coalition partners might push for a new nominee for prime minister, Chaikasem said he hoped such decisions would follow democratic mechanisms. At the same time, he expressed a reluctance to become involved directly in the current political turmoil.

Regarding the People’s Party’s proposal for a temporary government to push through constitutional amendments, Chaikasem said: “We must study the proposal in detail—what sections of the constitution would be amended? Are the reasons valid? Will the changes truly improve the country?”

“I can’t make a judgement. I don’t know what exactly they want to amend. A single word can change the meaning entirely. This must be handled by knowledgeable people who genuinely care about the nation.”

If the situation forces him into the prime ministerial role, Chaikasem said the decision lies with those in power to assess who is suitable. “As for my physical condition, I have no problems whatsoever. If it’s today or tomorrow, I’m ready,” he said.

Ties with Thaksin and Yingluck

As for his relationship with Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, Chaikasem said there was no special favouritism. “We get along well, and when we talk, we help solve each other’s problems.”

On observations that almost every Pheu Thai prime minister has been removed by the Constitutional Court, Chaikasem remarked: “Political rivalry between parties is fierce. If one side has a chance to bring down the other, it will. Politics doesn’t grant special privileges—what matters is that all actions are based on facts.”

Responding to criticism that he may be a proxy PM following orders from those wielding power behind the scenes, Chaikasem countered: “If I were to follow someone blindly without studying the issue, that would be unacceptable. Every decision in running a country has far-reaching consequences. Whoever leads must think carefully.”

He also insisted that if he were to become prime minister, he must hold real decision-making power.

Reflecting on the 2014 coup

Recalling the May 22, 2014 coup led by then Army Chief Prayut Chan-o-cha, Chaikasem was the one who declared, in a meeting with military leaders and political opponents, that the caretaker government and prime minister could not resign.

He reflected on that moment, saying he faced harsh criticism for refusing to accept the proposal to step down, even after Yingluck Shinawatra had been removed from office by the Constitutional Court.

“At the time, we were a caretaker government only. Some blamed me for not resigning and said that led to the coup. But do you really think resigning would have stopped them? Those behind the coup had already made plans. No matter what we said, they were determined to act.”

Proud to serve as attorney-general

“My proudest achievement in life was becoming attorney-general. I always tried to do what was best for the country. It wasn’t an easy role to attain—it required luck and timing. I had the opportunity, so I took it. But did I finish everything I wanted to do? No. There’s still much left undone. As attorney-general, I could only act within the scope of my authority.”

Pheu Thai reaffirms support for Chaikasem

Wisut Chainarun, chairman of the government whip, reaffirmed that in the event of a political mishap, Pheu Thai would only nominate a prime ministerial candidate from its official party list, and no one else.

He stressed that Paetongtarn had only been suspended from her duties as prime minister, and still had the opportunity to present her defence, as the case had yet to reach a conclusion.

“Some people are getting overly excited — it’s not time yet. Let’s wait and see how the Constitutional Court rules. There’s no rush,” Wisut said.

“After Paetongtarn, we still have Chaikasem Nitisiri as Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate. So everyone else will have to wait their turn — no need to be impatient.”