Chaikasem Nitisiri responds to PM speculation

Chaikasem Nitisiri, 76, the third candidate for Prime Minister from the Pheu Thai Party, addressed about his potential role as Prime Minister in an interview on the Inside Thailand program on June 27, 2025, aired on Channel 9 MCOT HD.
The interview, hosted by Danai Ekmahasawat, began with a discussion about recent rumours suggesting that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra might consider replacing current PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra with Chaikasem. The conversation also touched on Chaikasem’s past health issues, including a stroke and fluctuating health conditions, raising questions about his readiness for the role of Prime Minister.
In response, Chaikasem, who joined the show via phone, reassured viewers that his health is no longer a concern:
"The stroke issue is no longer a problem. The large and small blood clots in my neck have dissolved, and my life is back to normal. I was able to play golf comfortably yesterday."
When asked if he was ready to take on the role of Prime Minister, he humbly responded:
"There’s no need to make me Prime Minister if it can be avoided. Let someone else take the role. I’ve done a lot already, but if it’s necessary, I’m ready because there’s nothing to it."
When pressed further on whether he would be prepared to assume the position if required, Chaikasem opened up, saying:
"If it’s necessary for the nation and the people, I can do it. There’s no problem."
Chaikasem Nitisiri served as the Minister of Justice in the Yingluck Shinawatra cabinet until his dismissal in the 2014 coup d'état.