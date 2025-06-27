Chaikasem Nitisiri responds to PM speculation

"There’s no need to make me Prime Minister if it can be avoided. Let someone else take the role. I’ve done a lot already, but if it’s necessary, I’m ready because there’s nothing to it."

When pressed further on whether he would be prepared to assume the position if required, Chaikasem opened up, saying:

"If it’s necessary for the nation and the people, I can do it. There’s no problem."

Chaikasem Nitisiri served as the Minister of Justice in the Yingluck Shinawatra cabinet until his dismissal in the 2014 coup d'état.