Profile of Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s candidate for PM

Getting to know Thailand’s possible next PM, Chaikasem Nitisiri
Adjunct professor Chaikasem Nitisiri, born on August 26, 1948, is 75. He is a former advisor to Srettha Thavisin, chairman of the Strategy and Political Direction Committee, former Minister of Justice, and former advisor to the Center for the Resolution of the Emergency Situation under the Yingluck Shinawatra administration. He was also a former list MP, former Attorney General, and former senior prosecutor (Advisor to the Attorney General) at the Office of the Attorney General.
Education:
Primary and lower secondary education at Assumption School
Upper secondary education at Pre-University School, Class 28
Bachelor's degree in Law (Second Class Honours) from Chulalongkorn University
Master’s degree in L.L.M. from Columbia University, USA
Thai Bar Association, Institute of Legal Education
Career:
Assistant Prosecutor in Samut Sakhon Province
Prosecutor at the Legal Division
Phuket Provincial Prosecutor
Director-General of the Intellectual Property and International Trade Cases Department
Director-General of the Office of the Attorney General
Director-General of the Legal Advisory Division
Deputy Attorney General
Attorney General (2007-2009)
Political Career:
After retiring from public service, Chaikasem was appointed as the Justice Minister in Yingluck Shinawatra's government in 2013. He was one of the ministers who did not resign prior to the coup led by General Prayuth Chan-o-cha. In the 2019 and 2023 elections, Chaikasem was nominated as the Pheu Thai Party's candidate for Prime Minister.