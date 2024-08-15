Profile of Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s candidate for PM

Getting to know Thailand’s possible next PM, Chaikasem Nitisiri



Adjunct professor Chaikasem Nitisiri, born on August 26, 1948, is 75. He is a former advisor to Srettha Thavisin, chairman of the Strategy and Political Direction Committee, former Minister of Justice, and former advisor to the Center for the Resolution of the Emergency Situation under the Yingluck Shinawatra administration. He was also a former list MP, former Attorney General, and former senior prosecutor (Advisor to the Attorney General) at the Office of the Attorney General.



Education:

Primary and lower secondary education at Assumption School

Upper secondary education at Pre-University School, Class 28

Bachelor's degree in Law (Second Class Honours) from Chulalongkorn University

Master’s degree in L.L.M. from Columbia University, USA

Thai Bar Association, Institute of Legal Education