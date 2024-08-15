Pheu Thai selects Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate for Prime Minister

Following the Constitutional Court's decision by 5 votes to 4 to remove Srettha Thavisin from the position of Prime Minister, efforts are being made to quickly select a suitable candidate to assume the role of Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.

House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha has called a special session of the House of Representatives on Friday, August 16, at 10am to discuss the selection.

On the evening of August 14, reporters observed key members of the coalition parties visiting former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his residence, Chan Song La. The reports said that Thaksin invited key figures from the Pheu Thai Party and coalition partners to discuss potential candidates for the PM post.