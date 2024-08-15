Pheu Thai selects Chaikasem Nitisiri as its candidate for Prime Minister

Following the Constitutional Court's decision by 5 votes to 4 to remove Srettha Thavisin from the position of Prime Minister, efforts are being made to quickly select a suitable candidate to assume the role of Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister.
House Speaker Wan Muhammad Noor Matha has called a special session of the House of Representatives on Friday, August 16, at 10am to discuss the selection.
On the evening of August 14, reporters observed key members of the coalition parties visiting former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra at his residence, Chan Song La. The reports said that Thaksin invited key figures from the Pheu Thai Party and coalition partners to discuss potential candidates for the PM post.
Pheu Thai Party has made it clear that the Prime Minister's position is within its quota as it has the highest number of MP votes. It is reported that Pheu Thai will propose Chaikasem Nitisiri as their candidate for the role.
After 5pm, several vehicles, including those of coalition party leaders, were seen entering and leaving the Chan Song La residence. Notable visitors included Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, PM secretary-general of the Prime Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and Palang Pracharath’s Santi Prompat and Thammanat Prompao, deputy leader and secretary-general of the party respectively.
Also present were Peerapan Salirathavibhaga and Ekkanat Prompan of the United Thai Nation Party, and Warawut Silpa-archa, Leader of the Chart Thai Pattana Party.
Pheu Thai will hold a meeting of its MPs at the Parliament building today at 9am before participating in the government whip meeting at 10am.