DMCR warns Cambodia’s dam near Trat coast could affect future maritime boundary

Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) said on Tuesday, December 23, 2025 it is concerned that a sediment-retention dam on the Cambodian side near Trat’s coastal border could, in the long term, affect shoreline changes and complicate future maritime boundary delimitation between the two countries.

The DMCR was commenting after reports that Cambodia had agreed to dismantle part of the structure south of Ban Hat Lek in Hat Lek subdistrict, Khlong Yai district, Trat.

Navy raised the issue through border mechanism

The Royal Thai Navy has previously said it raised concerns about the dam with Cambodia via a regional border committee some time ago, and that Cambodia had recently agreed to dismantle it.