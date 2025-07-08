Paetongtarn vows to fight Hun Sen clip case, insists on reclaiming justice

He made this statement after a Pheu Thai Party meeting at its headquarters in Bangkok, which Paetongtarn also attended. During the meeting, party members presented her with a bouquet of flowers as a gesture of support.
Chanin explained that Paetongtarn assured the MPs that she remained focused on her work. She reassured them that she was in good spirits and committed to acting with integrity in all matters.
She also pledged to fight the case with full determination to reclaim justice, enabling her to carry out her duties to the fullest extent.
Paetongtarn also reassured her fellow MPs, stating that there was no need for concern during this period, as Phumtham Wechayachai was serving as acting prime minister and would continue to implement policies.
She further pledged to the MPs that this was the time to deliver the party's policies to the public, as they had already secured the ability to form a new Cabinet. This presented an excellent opportunity to use the executive mechanisms to push forward Pheu Thai's remaining policies to the public.
Chanin added that Pheu Thai MPs remained confident that Paetongtarn would overcome these challenges and return to her full duties as soon as possible.
He denied claims that criticism of the current Cabinet's formation was preventing the government from implementing policies, stating that both the executive and legislative branches of the new government were working swiftly and efficiently, with no obstacles or interference between them.
Chanin also addressed concerns about the government's ability to move forward due to the tight majority in the House of Representatives, confirming that they had coordinated with all coalition parties through the government whip mechanism since Monday (July 7).
On July 9, the party would intensify efforts to maintain quorum in the House, as both the executive and legislative branches were crucial to driving forward government policies, he said.
He revealed that on July 9, Pheu Thai would propose a motion to fast-track the bill on referendums, hoping for smooth progress without opposition. If successfully passed, it would lead to the consideration of the referendum bill in the following week, with four draft bills under review. He added that an additional draft proposal from the Bhumjaithai Party may also be presented, which will be included in the discussions.
Chanin concluded that the debate in Parliament would focus on the principles of the bill, leading to the formation of a committee to detail aspects of the amnesty law and its coverage.