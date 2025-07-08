Paetongtarn vows to fight Hun Sen clip case, insists on reclaiming justice

He denied claims that criticism of the current Cabinet's formation was preventing the government from implementing policies, stating that both the executive and legislative branches of the new government were working swiftly and efficiently, with no obstacles or interference between them.

Chanin also addressed concerns about the government's ability to move forward due to the tight majority in the House of Representatives, confirming that they had coordinated with all coalition parties through the government whip mechanism since Monday (July 7).

On July 9, the party would intensify efforts to maintain quorum in the House, as both the executive and legislative branches were crucial to driving forward government policies, he said.

He revealed that on July 9, Pheu Thai would propose a motion to fast-track the bill on referendums, hoping for smooth progress without opposition. If successfully passed, it would lead to the consideration of the referendum bill in the following week, with four draft bills under review. He added that an additional draft proposal from the Bhumjaithai Party may also be presented, which will be included in the discussions.

Chanin concluded that the debate in Parliament would focus on the principles of the bill, leading to the formation of a committee to detail aspects of the amnesty law and its coverage.