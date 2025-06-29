Leaked Hun Sen clip blamed for Paetongtarn and Pheu Thai’s popularity plunge: Nida Poll

Unclear if damage is permanent

Suvicha noted that the full impact of the clip leak would become clearer in the third-quarter poll. “We need to wait and see whether this is a temporary backlash or a lasting shift in public opinion,” he said.

Still, he warned that regaining lost ground would be difficult unless Paetongtarn could find a way to politically outmanoeuvre Hun Sen, given the current surge in Thai nationalism.

Bhumjaithai emerges as biggest gainer

While Pheu Thai stumbles, Bhumjaithai Party and its leader Anutin Charnvirakul appear to be gaining momentum. According to the same survey, Anutin’s popularity rose from 2.85% to 9.64%, while Bhumjaithai’s party rating jumped from 3.35% to 9.76%.

Suvicha said Bhumjaithai seems to be attracting former red-shirt supporters disillusioned by Pheu Thai. If an election were held now, he believes Bhumjaithai could win up to 100 seats in the House of Representatives.

He added that if the party performs well in opposition, it could enjoy even greater support in future polls.

