Hun Sen accuses Paetongtarn of committing national treason

The accusation stems from her alleged harsh criticism of Thailand’s Second Army Region Commander, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, during past discussions with Hun Sen regarding the Cambodia–Thailand border issue.
According to the Khmer Times, Hun Sen made this remark at a meeting with local council members in Preah Vihear province, where he elaborated that when a head of government disparages their own military to gain favour with a foreign party, it amounts to treason.
He stated, “To win over Hun Sen, Her Excellency [the Thai prime minister] willingly insulted her own military commander. How is this perceived in Thailand, I wonder? If it were in Cambodia, it would unquestionably be considered treason—conspiring with foreigners to denigrate one’s own military […] Perhaps in Thailand this is seen as normal, as Thailand’s own affair, but in Cambodia, no one is allowed to insult or belittle our armed forces.”
According to Hun Sen, this is the first time he has commented on Thailand’s Second Army Region Commander. Until now, he had refrained from such remarks out of respect for the role of military commanders in defending their nations, regardless of whether they are from Cambodia or elsewhere, as he believes all soldiers must uphold dignity and strength.
The Cambodian Senate President also revealed that, through his advisors, he had learned that Thai authorities had privately acknowledged that if Paetongtarn’s power became more consolidated, the commander in question could even face imprisonment.
However, Hun Sen insisted that he had never insulted or attacked any Thai military officer. What puzzled him, he said, was why the Thai prime minister would criticise her own military simply to please him, despite his having no interest in Thailand’s internal affairs.
On this occasion, Hun Sen also addressed a direct message to the Thai Prime Minister, saying: “Your Excellency should not use petty language or political strategy in negotiations with Cambodia regarding the border issue, just to justify things to your own citizens. It’s unacceptable to criticise your own military like that.”
“You know too little about Hun Sen to think you can fool me with such tactics in negotiations,” he added.