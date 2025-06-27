Hun Sen accuses Paetongtarn of committing national treason

The Cambodian Senate President also revealed that, through his advisors, he had learned that Thai authorities had privately acknowledged that if Paetongtarn’s power became more consolidated, the commander in question could even face imprisonment.

However, Hun Sen insisted that he had never insulted or attacked any Thai military officer. What puzzled him, he said, was why the Thai prime minister would criticise her own military simply to please him, despite his having no interest in Thailand’s internal affairs.

On this occasion, Hun Sen also addressed a direct message to the Thai Prime Minister, saying: “Your Excellency should not use petty language or political strategy in negotiations with Cambodia regarding the border issue, just to justify things to your own citizens. It’s unacceptable to criticise your own military like that.”

“You know too little about Hun Sen to think you can fool me with such tactics in negotiations,” he added.