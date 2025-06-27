Phumtham hits back at Hun Sen, accuses him of waging information war

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that he had not listened to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and had no intention of doing so, describing the former Cambodian leader’s remarks as inconsistent.
“I don’t see the point in listening. Much of what he says contradicts itself, like his claims about border closures,” Phumtham told reporters.
“If he were sincere or honest about his actions, he would have spoken clearly. Besides, I don’t understand the language, so why bother?”
When asked about the potential release of audio clips that would expose sensitive issues involving Thailand, Phumtham remained unfazed.
“I’m not interested. It has nothing to do with the Thai government. We don’t even know what his actual motives are. But what’s clear is that he’s engaged in information warfare and psychological games,” he said.
“Everything he’s doing is aimed at weakening the Thai government’s credibility and capacity. If our government becomes unstable, Hun Sen stands to benefit, whether in territorial disputes or negotiations. That’s what he wants.”
Phumtham insisted that Thailand remains firmly committed to legality and transparency.
“The government stands on its own principles. If there are any genuine issues, we’ll deal with them legally. But I believe there is nothing of substance. This is all part of a disinformation campaign to instil fear and provoke unrest.”
He added that Hun Sen’s goal may be to pressure Thailand into submission or make himself the focal point of international mediation efforts.
“He wants us to act on his terms and make himself the centre of attention. Yes, some foreign countries have approached us about it, but I don’t believe it’s a real problem.”
Legal response under consideration
Asked whether the Thai government planned to take legal action, Phumtham said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies were closely monitoring the situation.
“If there is any breach of international law that affects Thailand, we will take appropriate legal steps,” he said.
A tense mood
Notably, Phumtham appeared unusually tense during his remarks. In contrast to his typically calm and approachable demeanour, he refrained from smiling or joking with reporters as he usually does.