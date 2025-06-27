Phumtham hits back at Hun Sen, accuses him of waging information war

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Friday that he had not listened to Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and had no intention of doing so, describing the former Cambodian leader’s remarks as inconsistent.

“I don’t see the point in listening. Much of what he says contradicts itself, like his claims about border closures,” Phumtham told reporters.

“If he were sincere or honest about his actions, he would have spoken clearly. Besides, I don’t understand the language, so why bother?”

When asked about the potential release of audio clips that would expose sensitive issues involving Thailand, Phumtham remained unfazed.

“I’m not interested. It has nothing to do with the Thai government. We don’t even know what his actual motives are. But what’s clear is that he’s engaged in information warfare and psychological games,” he said.