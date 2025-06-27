Hun Sen Accuses Thaksin of Faking Illness to Deceive Thais

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has sensationally claimed that former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra faked an illness to deceive the Thai public and authorities, according to a report by Kampuchea Thmey Daily.
Hun Sen alleged that Thaksin exaggerated symptoms such as "shivering, trembling, and feigning cold" as a tactic to avoid court proceedings in multiple cases he faces in Thailand.
Recounting a visit to Thaksin on 21 February 2024, Hun Sen stated that Thaksin appeared to be in good health.
However, when it came time for a joint photograph, Thaksin allegedly donned medical equipment to create the impression of illness, aiming to mislead the public and Thai officials.
Hun Sen claimed he was unaware of any deception at the time of his visit.
He explained his decision to only now reveal these accusations by stating he had previously maintained silence out of respect for "morality and etiquette."
However, he feels compelled to speak out now because Thaksin's daughter, who is currently the Prime Minister of Thailand, "lacks morality."