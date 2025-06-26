Hun Sen warns that he will expose Thaksin for betraying him on June 27

“I’d rather let others betray me first; I don’t betray others first. Now that I’ve been betrayed, I feel I must reveal what the Thaksin family did to betray their nation. This is a warning: You should teach your children, and they should understand their father and others, he said, as he spoke to displaced Cambodian citizens in Preah Vihear province on June 26.

He explained that he plans to discuss the ups and downs of Cambodia-Thailand relations more deeply tomorrow, June 27, in order for both Cambodian and Thai citizens, who he said all desire peace, to understand the nature of the relationship.

“I never imagined that a family I helped would rise to become prime minister and cause such issues. One moment they claim to have power, the next they say they don’t. Tomorrow, I will talk about this,” he said, referring to Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of Thaksin.

He also directed pointed comments at Thaksin.