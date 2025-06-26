Somkid turns down challenge to file lawsuit against Hun Sen in the ICJ

Deputy PM’s Secretary-General Somkid Chuakong on Thursday turned down a challenge by the spokesman of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to file a lawsuit against him in the International Court of Justice.

Somkid explained that he had filed a complaint with the police based on Thai law, so there was no reason to go to the ICJ, as it was not an international issue.

Somkid alleged that Hun Sen had violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act by posting an audio clip he secretly recorded during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Somkid stated that he would not withdraw the complaint, as it was a matter of national security.