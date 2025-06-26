Somkid turns down challenge to file lawsuit against Hun Sen in the ICJ

Deputy PM’s Secretary-General Somkid Chuakong on Thursday turned down a challenge by the spokesman of former Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to file a lawsuit against him in the International Court of Justice.
Somkid explained that he had filed a complaint with the police based on Thai law, so there was no reason to go to the ICJ, as it was not an international issue.
Somkid alleged that Hun Sen had violated Thailand’s Computer Crime Act by posting an audio clip he secretly recorded during a phone conversation with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
Somkid stated that he would not withdraw the complaint, as it was a matter of national security.
He added that if Hun Sen did not show up to acknowledge the charges, investigators would issue a summons against him.
If Hun Sen ignores the summons, the police would seek an arrest warrant, and he would be barred from entering Thailand again or face arrest.
“We are fighting this case based on our law, not the laws of other countries,” Somkid concluded.