Thai PM visits Thai-Cambodian border as Hun Sen conducts border mission too

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province on Thursday, June 26, to assess the situation at the border checkpoint.

Coincidentally, on the same day, Cambodian Senate President and former Prime Minister Hun Sen shared updates on his own visit to the Cambodian border area adjacent to Thailand, posting images and comments on his official Facebook page.

Paetongtarn’s visit included several key activities:

9am: She departed from the Police Aviation Division in Tha Raeng, Bangkok, and flew to the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 12th Royal Guard Regiment (Surasinghanart Fort) in Aranyaprathet.

9.50am: The Prime Minister chaired a meeting discussing the impact of border crossing restrictions at Aranyaprathet School.

11am: Paetongtarn visited the Ban Klong Leuk Border Crossing, where she engaged with local residents and business operators and encouraged officers working in the area.

1pm: She visited military personnel at the 1202 Infantry Regiment in Pa Rai Village to offer her support.

1.25pm: Paetongtarn met with teachers and students at the Police Border Patrol School in Pa Rai Subdistrict.

2pm: The Prime Minister visited administrative officers at Surasinghanart Fort before returning to Bangkok at 3pm.