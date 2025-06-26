Thai PM visits Thai-Cambodian border as Hun Sen conducts border mission too

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the Thai-Cambodian border in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province on Thursday, June 26, to assess the situation at the border checkpoint.
Coincidentally, on the same day, Cambodian Senate President and former Prime Minister Hun Sen shared updates on his own visit to the Cambodian border area adjacent to Thailand, posting images and comments on his official Facebook page.
Paetongtarn’s visit included several key activities:
9am: She departed from the Police Aviation Division in Tha Raeng, Bangkok, and flew to the 3rd Infantry Battalion, 12th Royal Guard Regiment (Surasinghanart Fort) in Aranyaprathet.
9.50am: The Prime Minister chaired a meeting discussing the impact of border crossing restrictions at Aranyaprathet School.
11am: Paetongtarn visited the Ban Klong Leuk Border Crossing, where she engaged with local residents and business operators and encouraged officers working in the area.
1pm: She visited military personnel at the 1202 Infantry Regiment in Pa Rai Village to offer her support.
1.25pm: Paetongtarn met with teachers and students at the Police Border Patrol School in Pa Rai Subdistrict.
2pm: The Prime Minister visited administrative officers at Surasinghanart Fort before returning to Bangkok at 3pm.
Meanwhile, Hun Sen's Facebook posts highlighted his border inspection activities. The former Prime Minister began his day by engaging with commanders at the 3rd Regional Command Headquarters in Samrong City, Oddar Meanchey province.
Hun Sen's Facebook page shared news that he has accepted a request from military commanders to assume the position of Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.
He made this announcement during a meeting with commanders of the 2nd and 3rd divisions in Samrong.
Hun Sen's spokesperson, Chhea Thirith, informed the press that during this meeting, Hun Sen accepted the request to become the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. This decision clearly demonstrates his commitment to supporting our military, particularly in ensuring the provision of supplies to our forces facing the enemy.
Later, Hun Sen visited military personnel stationed in Oddar Meanchey Province, assessing their readiness and reaffirming his strong leadership in protecting Cambodia's borders, particularly amid the ongoing tensions with Thailand.
Cambodian armed forces, along with modern weaponry, have been deployed to the Thai border, especially in Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear provinces, following a cross-border attack by Thai forces on May 28, 2025.
In a meeting with the Commune and District Council members in Oddar Meanchey, Hun Sen acknowledged the political tensions between Cambodia and Thailand. He encouraged local councils to promote agricultural production and self-reliance, turning the current crisis into an opportunity for innovation.
Hun Sen also reassured the councils that their communities should support the military in maintaining security.
He warned that the conflict with Thailand could escalate into a prolonged war, unlike the 2011 situation, urging citizens to remain vigilant while ensuring the production of essential goods.
Addressing the border closure imposed by Thailand, Hun Sen stated that Thailand closed the border unilaterally and later sought negotiations to reopen it. He also noted that Thailand is facing similar border issues with Myanmar, Laos, and Malaysia.
In conclusion, Hun Sen reiterated Cambodia’s desire for peaceful and friendly borders with its neighbours, emphasising cooperation, development, and mutual peace. He then continued his journey to Preah Vihear Province.