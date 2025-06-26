Phumtham says Cambodia has not yet violated electricity purchasing contracts

Phumtham clarified that Cambodia was still allowed to purchase electricity from Thailand in line with existing contracts. He noted that if Cambodia violated the contracts, the government would consider retaliatory measures on a case-by-case basis.

Psychological warfare claims dismissed

Phumtham further commented that Cambodia was attempting to engage in psychological warfare against Thailand through public statements and social media posts. However, he asserted that such efforts would not affect Thailand.

Phumtham stated that the situation at most border crossings remained under control. For instance, he mentioned that both countries had negotiated to allow the passage of people through the Ban Klong Luek crossing on humanitarian grounds, with the situation remaining peaceful and orderly.