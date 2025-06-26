Phumtham says Cambodia has not yet violated electricity purchasing contracts

THURSDAY, JUNE 26, 2025

Phumtham confirms Cambodia is still purchasing electricity from Thailand, with no contract breach.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai confirmed on Thursday that Cambodia is still purchasing electricity from Thailand at six grid points. He stated that the Thai government has not yet cut the supply, as Cambodia has not breached its contracts.

Response to Wanchana Sawasdee’s Facebook post

Phumtham’s remarks came in response to a Facebook post by Maj Gen Wanchana Sawasdee, Director of the Royal Thai Armed Forces’ Security Cooperation Services to the Internal Security Operations Command. In the post on Tuesday, Wanchana claimed Cambodia had cut all electricity imports from Thailand following border tensions. However, Cambodia only cut imports at three grids, leaving six grids intact.

Phumtham clarified that Cambodia was still allowed to purchase electricity from Thailand in line with existing contracts. He noted that if Cambodia violated the contracts, the government would consider retaliatory measures on a case-by-case basis.

Psychological warfare claims dismissed

Phumtham further commented that Cambodia was attempting to engage in psychological warfare against Thailand through public statements and social media posts. However, he asserted that such efforts would not affect Thailand.

Phumtham stated that the situation at most border crossings remained under control. For instance, he mentioned that both countries had negotiated to allow the passage of people through the Ban Klong Luek crossing on humanitarian grounds, with the situation remaining peaceful and orderly.

Hun Sen’s comment on Thailand’s new prime minister dismissed

Phumtham also urged the media to disregard comments made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who predicted that Thailand would have a new prime minister within three months. "Do you believe him?" Phumtham quipped in response to a reporter’s question.

Cambodia’s international appeal dismissed

The Defence Minister dismissed efforts by Cambodia to draw international attention to its conflicts with Thailand. Phumtham stated that the international community did not take Cambodia’s claims seriously, citing examples such as the United Nations condemning Cambodia as a major operation ground for online scams and the United States denouncing Phnom Penh as a source of money laundering.
 

