Paetongtarn’s popularity plunges to 9.20%: Nida Poll

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her ruling Pheu Thai Party have seen a sharp decline in popularity in the second Nida Poll survey for the second quarter of this year, compared to the first quarter.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) announced on Sunday that its survey, conducted between June 19 and 25, found Paetongtarn’s approval rating had dropped to just 9.20%, down from 30.9% in the first quarter.
Her rating now trails far behind opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and even former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Pheu Thai’s popularity also fell steeply to 11.52% from 28.05%, placing it behind both the opposition People’s Party and the coalition partner United Thai Nation Party.
The survey sampled 2,500 respondents nationwide, all aged 18 or older, or of voting age.
Nida Poll said the top five most popular choices for prime minister at present are:
The top five parties respondents would currently vote for are: