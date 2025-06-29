Paetongtarn’s popularity plunges to 9.20%: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, JUNE 29, 2025

Nida Poll shows PM Paetongtarn’s popularity plunging to 9.2%, with Pheu Thai trailing behind opposition parties in latest voter survey.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her ruling Pheu Thai Party have seen a sharp decline in popularity in the second Nida Poll survey for the second quarter of this year, compared to the first quarter.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) announced on Sunday that its survey, conducted between June 19 and 25, found Paetongtarn’s approval rating had dropped to just 9.20%, down from 30.9% in the first quarter.
Her rating now trails far behind opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, former Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, and even former Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Pheu Thai’s popularity also fell steeply to 11.52% from 28.05%, placing it behind both the opposition People’s Party and the coalition partner United Thai Nation Party.

The survey sampled 2,500 respondents nationwide, all aged 18 or older, or of voting age.

Nida Poll said the top five most popular choices for prime minister at present are:

  • Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut: 31.48% (up from 25.8%)
  • No suitable candidate: 19.88% (down from 23.70%)
  • Prayut Chan-o-cha: 12.72% (previously 0%)
  • Anutin Charnvirakul: 9.64% (up from 2.85%)
  • Paetongtarn Shinawatra: 9.20% (down from 30.9%)

The top five parties respondents would currently vote for are:

  • People’s Party: 46.08% (up from 37.1%)
  • United Thai Nation Party: 13.24% (up from 8.75%)
  • Pheu Thai: 11.52% (down from 28.05%)
  • Bhumjaithai Party: 9.76% (up from 3.35%)
  • No preferred party: 7.72% (down from 13.75%)


 

