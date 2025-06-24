Court president admits concern over ruling on Paetongtarn audio clip

This follows a petition submitted by Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, requesting the Constitutional Court to rule on Paetongtarn’s eligibility to remain in office, citing a recorded conversation between her and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
The petition invokes Section 170, paragraph three, in conjunction with Section 160 (4) and (5) of the Constitution.
Nakarin said there is a possibility that the court may begin its consideration of the audio clip on July 1. However, he added that the panel of judges must first review the documents thoroughly. The outcome of the initial deliberation could go one of two ways—either the court accepts the case or dismisses it.
He noted that it is not yet certain whether the court will issue an order on July 1, as this depends on document verification and the presence of a full quorum. Every session of the Constitutional Court requires the attendance of all nine judges.
When asked whether the Prime Minister would be required to suspend her duties if the court accepts the case, Nakarin clarified that suspension is not automatic. The court must consider whether continuing her duties would result in significant damage.
As for high-profile cases, we do not work under pressure or deadlines. However, the Constitutional Court has not experienced delays in recent years—very few cases remain pending, he explained.
The only exception is cases under Section 144 of the Constitution concerning the misuse of budget allocations for personal gain. In such instances, the law mandates a ruling within 15 days.
When asked whether he felt burdened by the possible wide-ranging implications of the court’s ruling on the audio clip, Nakarin admitted, “Of course, it is troubling. But since we are in this position, we must perform our duty.”