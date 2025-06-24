Court president admits concern over ruling on Paetongtarn audio clip

Nakarin said there is a possibility that the court may begin its consideration of the audio clip on July 1. However, he added that the panel of judges must first review the documents thoroughly. The outcome of the initial deliberation could go one of two ways—either the court accepts the case or dismisses it.

He noted that it is not yet certain whether the court will issue an order on July 1, as this depends on document verification and the presence of a full quorum. Every session of the Constitutional Court requires the attendance of all nine judges.

When asked whether the Prime Minister would be required to suspend her duties if the court accepts the case, Nakarin clarified that suspension is not automatic. The court must consider whether continuing her duties would result in significant damage.