Paetongtarn denies political motive behind border closure

No border closures for political gain

Paetongtarn reiterated that the closure was not politically motivated, but aimed at minimising public impact and safeguarding national interests.

She emphasised that the government has already prepared comprehensive assistance measures for border communities, particularly in relation to agricultural trade. The Ministry of Commerce has been instructed to explore all possible avenues to support farmers affected by the situation.

There are already measures in place from both the government and the private sector, she said, but we must ensure that the information being reported truly reflects the concerns of the people on the ground. We do not want the public to be caught off guard.

On national security and energy, Paetongtarn said the Ministry of Energy has prepared contingency plans to maintain energy reserves and will roll out support measures in the event of shortages or surging prices.

To address economic and financial challenges, including household debt, she instructed the Ministry of Finance to set clear targets and implement concrete measures to support people and businesses at all levels, with a focus on stimulating the grassroots economy.

Regarding falling agricultural prices, Paetongtarn said the Ministries of Commerce and Agriculture have been tasked with urgently addressing the issue—especially the plummeting price of rice. She stressed the importance of providing swift compensation and support to affected farmers.

The Prime Minister also raised concerns over the smuggling of illegal goods from neighbouring countries, which she said was causing domestic agricultural prices to slump. She called for clear and decisive action to combat the problem.

On the drug issue, she ordered the Ministry of Defence to work with provincial governors and police commanders nationwide to implement concrete anti-drug measures. These efforts should build on the existing “Seal, Stop, Safe” strategy and be expanded further.

Turning to tourism, she directed the Ministry of Tourism and Sports to swiftly revise stimulus measures for both domestic and international travel while ensuring safety and security for tourists and local residents.

Lastly, she urged the Ministry of Labour to expedite the process of raising the minimum wage in time for implementation by July.