NACC to investigate PM Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio clip, citing possible serious ethical breach

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Monday unanimously agreed to begin a preliminary investigation into the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.

The Commission believes the contents may constitute a serious violation of ethical standards, particularly regarding remarks linked to tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The NACC has set a deadline of 10 days to complete the preliminary probe. The process will include transcribing and accurately translating the audio from Khmer into Thai, questioning relevant witnesses, and reviewing the applicable laws.

The review will also reference a previous Constitutional Court ruling that led to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over the controversial appointment of Phichit Chuenban as a minister.