NACC to investigate PM Paetongtarn over Hun Sen audio clip, citing possible serious ethical breach

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Monday unanimously agreed to begin a preliminary investigation into the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Hun Sen, President of the Cambodian Senate.
The Commission believes the contents may constitute a serious violation of ethical standards, particularly regarding remarks linked to tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The NACC has set a deadline of 10 days to complete the preliminary probe. The process will include transcribing and accurately translating the audio from Khmer into Thai, questioning relevant witnesses, and reviewing the applicable laws.
The review will also reference a previous Constitutional Court ruling that led to the disqualification of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin over the controversial appointment of Phichit Chuenban as a minister.
Additionally, the Commission will examine whether the Constitutional Court has already accepted the related petition regarding Paetongtarn’s status. If the preliminary investigation finds sufficient grounds, the case will proceed to a formal inquiry by the NACC Board of Commissioners, and, if necessary, a full-panel investigation may be launched.
The ethics complaint against the Prime Minister was signed by several senators, including Senate President Mongkol Surasajja, and has already been submitted to the NACC. The same complaint has also been forwarded to the Constitutional Court for consideration as to whether Paetongtarn’s premiership should be terminated based on her actions in the leaked conversation.