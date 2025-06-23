Paetongtarn holds urgent talks on Thai-Cambodian border tensions

A national security source said any escalation in countermeasures would need careful coordination with economic agencies to assess feasibility and potential impact. The source stressed that national security remains the top priority but noted the importance of minimising economic damage.

At the same time, the source revealed that security agencies are also grappling with the growing conflict between Israel and Iran. The Royal Thai Armed Forces have been instructed to prepare for the potential evacuation of Thai nationals should the situation escalate.

The military has placed its aircraft on standby and can mobilise within one hour if an evacuation order is issued, the source said.