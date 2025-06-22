Cambodia suspends all fuel and gas imports from Thailand from June 23

“From 00:00 tonight, the import of all types of fuel and gas from the Kingdom of Thailand must be completely halted,” Hun Manet wrote.
He assured the public that Cambodian fuel importers have sufficient capacity to source fuel and gas from other countries to meet domestic demand, even if the suspension is prolonged.
“Whether it is for one month or an indefinite period, Cambodia is capable of managing the situation effectively,” he said, adding that all relevant agencies must strictly comply with the order.
He also instructed all import companies to prepare for a smooth and stable transition to alternative sources.
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet made the announcement after ordering the closure of two border checkpoints earlier in the day, in response to Thailand’s decision to shut one crossing in Buri Ram province on Saturday.