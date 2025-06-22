Three Thais, two Chinese stopped from sneaking into Cambodia to work in casinos

Thai troops intercepted three Thai nationals and two Chinese men who were attempting to cross the border illegally in Chanthaburi to work at casinos in Cambodia on Sunday.

The troops, stationed at Ban Pa Wilai in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi province, spotted a pickup truck travelling along a natural trail and attempting to cross the Pong Nam Ron canal into Cambodian territory.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was arrested. He was identified as Pakpoom, 52, a resident of Chanthaburi.

Troops also arrested three Thai and two Chinese passengers travelling in the vehicle.