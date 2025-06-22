Three Thais, two Chinese stopped from sneaking into Cambodia to work in casinos

Thai troops intercepted three Thai nationals and two Chinese men who were attempting to cross the border illegally in Chanthaburi to work at casinos in Cambodia on Sunday.
The troops, stationed at Ban Pa Wilai in Pong Nam Ron district of Chanthaburi province, spotted a pickup truck travelling along a natural trail and attempting to cross the Pong Nam Ron canal into Cambodian territory.
The vehicle was stopped, and the driver was arrested. He was identified as Pakpoom, 52, a resident of Chanthaburi.
Troops also arrested three Thai and two Chinese passengers travelling in the vehicle.
Pakpoom told authorities that the five had hired him to smuggle them across the border for 600 baht each. He said they intended to work at casinos in Cambodia.
All six suspects were handed over to Chanthaburi immigration police for legal action for attempting to leave the country illegally.
In a separate incident, two Thai women were arrested late Saturday night for attempting to re-enter Thailand illegally near the Klong Luek border crossing in Pa Rai subdistrict of Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.
The women were identified as Juthawan, from Bangkok, and Panadda, from Khon Kaen.
Immigration records showed that Juthawan had crossed into Cambodia legally in April this year, and Panadda had done so in August 2023.
The two women told authorities they had originally crossed the border to gamble in casinos, but after losing their money, they worked at a casino until deciding to return home. They admitted to attempting to sneak back across the border before being arrested.