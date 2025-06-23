Army says Cambodia amassing troops and heavy weapons along border

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesman for the Royal Thai Army, has clarified the decision to close the Chong Sai Taku border trade checkpoint in Buri Ram province on Sunday (June 22), citing national security concerns.

He stated that the measure was carefully considered and implemented by military units in the area based on a comprehensive security assessment. Recent observations indicated an increase in Cambodian troop movements and deployment of military equipment along various sections of the border, raising concerns over the safety of Thai civilians in nearby communities.