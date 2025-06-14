NACC: Owner of THB 12 million cash resigns from all inquiry panels

The announcement follows public outcry after a surprising discovery on June 6, when a good Samaritan found 12 million baht in cash stuffed inside a plastic storage bin left near the elevator of a condominium in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province.

Taweewat later appeared at Pak Kret Police Station, claiming to be the rightful owner. He explained that he had mistakenly thrown out the container, thinking it only contained old clothes, while preparing for flood-related renovations at the condo. He insisted the money was legally his—gradually withdrawn from the bank since 2020—and expressed his readiness to let authorities trace its origin.

However, the public disclosure of Taweewat’s identity has sparked scrutiny and media investigations, particularly due to his former role on three NACC subcommittees. The case has raised serious ethical questions regarding the suitability of his position within an independent anti-corruption body like the NACC. The matter remains under review.