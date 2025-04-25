Ex-Deputy Commerce Minister unusually rich, seeks seizure: NACC

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) ruled on April 25, 2025, that Poom Sarapol, former Deputy Minister of Commerce and former MP in 2011, is unusually wealthy. The commission has requested the Office of the Attorney General to file a petition with the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions to confiscate assets worth nearly 20 million baht deemed unusually acquired.

According to NACC Deputy Secretary-General and spokesperson Phuthep Taweechotthanakul, the total value of assets under scrutiny amounts to 19,947,750 baht, held under the names of Poom’s wife, Orn-anong Sarapol, and his two children, Poppol and Panida.

Among the assets are luxury vehicles and large cash deposits. These include a Volkswagen van worth 3.28 million baht, which Orn-anong paid for partially in cash, as well as deposits in various bank accounts held by Panida totalling over 4 million baht. Panida also sold a land plot in Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom, for 11 million baht, which had previously been purchased under suspicious circumstances involving cashier's checks.