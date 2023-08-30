Police raid 30 sites in Bangkok, provinces to seize assets of Chinese cryptocurrency scammers

Most of them were found to have been bought via a law firm owned by a Chinese national. Officials also raided the law firm for more evidence, as they believe it may have been used for laundering money for the gang.

The law firm is also suspected of helping Chinese gangsters open companies in Thailand through Thai nominees.

Police sources said TCSD has been tracking the gang for several months now after some Thai women filed police complaints saying they had lost a lot of money after being lured to fall for some Chinese men.

The case first came to light when one of the victims filed a complaint at the Samrong Nua Police Station in Samut Prakan.

Police called the practice a hybrid scam in which victims are lured to fall in love and then their boyfriends encourage them to invest in crypto trading.

Sources say police have traced the cryptocurrency bought by the victims and found that the money changed hands several times before being converted into baht. The baht was then used to buy assets, including property, in Bangkok and nearby provinces.