DSI-AMLO request court to seize assets in 4 key cases

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has resolved to proceed with four major special cases involving illicit assets.
In collaboration with the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Transaction Committee has decided to refer these cases to public prosecutors to file petitions for court orders to confiscate the assets in question as state property.
Most of the assets are linked to offenses such as online gambling and large-scale public fraud.
On Friday, April 18, Wittaya Neetitham, AMLO Deputy Secretary-General and official spokesperson, held a press briefing outlining the committee’s resolutions following their recent meeting.
The resolutions primarily target assets associated with drug trafficking, fraud, habitual deceit, and online gambling.
The cases include:
Electronic Gambling Case – www.sand168.com
The Transaction Committee resolved to forward the case to prosecutors to seek a court order for the forfeiture of sand696 assets linked to the operation, valued at approximately THB244 million.
Digital Crown Holding Co., Ltd. – Investment Scam Case
This case involves allegations of luring victims to invest with promises of high returns, constituting public fraud. Over 2,300 victims have already received civil court protection, and the case is currently under Supreme Court consideration. Additional assets were discovered during further investigation. The committee resolved to pursue court forfeiture for three land plots worth around THB269 million.
The iCon Group Co., Ltd. – Fraud Case
Authorities have previously seized over THB320 million in assets. The current resolution seeks an additional 23 assets, valued at approximately THB100 million, to be forfeited to the state.
Online Gambling Network “GoFook” – Major Criminal Operation
This case involves offences related to electronic media gambling, criminal association, and money laundering. Previously, THB972 million in assets were frozen. Following further investigations into bank transactions and related properties, the committee has now ordered the temporary seizure of an additional 372 items, valued at more than THB436 million.