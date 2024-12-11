No one damaged by The iCon Group, says jailed CEO

In a letter written from prison where he is being detained while awaiting trial, the chief executive and founder of direct sales company The iCon Group writes that despite over 10,000 complaints filed against his company, there are no victims in this case.

Waranthaphon “Boss Paul” Waratyaworrakul and 17 executives of The iCon Group have been detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison and the Central Women Correctional Institution since October 18. They are charged with public fraud and violating the direct sales and direct marketing act.

The iCon Group has been accused of using celebrities to sell online business courses at cheap prices, before persuading those who attended to recruit new members and buy its products for resale, resulting in several victims facing financial loss.

The letter was posted on Boss Paul’s personal Facebook page on Tuesday. The jailed CEO insists on his innocence in this case, while still believing that the judicial system will grant him bail so he can explain the truth to the public.

“Living in prison for nearly two months is not easy at all for someone like me who believes in his innocence,” Boss Paul wrote. “Communicating via letters will also never be able to convey all the truth that I intend to say from my heart.”