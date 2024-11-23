FB page founder granted bail after disclosures in The iCON Group case

Ekkapop appeared at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) at 3pm to give a statement and hear the charges against him.

Prior to meeting with investigators, he revealed that he had first learned of the arrest warrant from the press. He added that he had been invited by police to provide further information today and had complied with the request, and was not responding to the arrest warrant.

He affirmed that his actions were solely for the benefit of the public and stated that he had no personal relationship with "Boss Paul", Waratphon Waratyaworakul, a key suspect in "The iCON Group" case.

Regarding the witness who provided information about the money transfers, Ekkapop explained that the witness had approached him, prompting him to bring the individual to the investigating authorities.

He said he had also brought all relevant documents and evidence today and has prepared legal counsel, focusing on the perjury aspect of the case.

Ekkapop expressed confidence in the legal process, and believed the police would act fairly. He said he was not too concerned at this stage and had already arranged money for the bail, which would be managed by his lawyer.