FB page founder granted bail after disclosures in The iCON Group case

Ekkapop Luangprasert, founder of the Saimai Tongrod Facebook page, was granted bail on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued against him related to disclosure of suspicious money transfers in The iCON Group case.
Ekkapop, also known as "Ek Saimai Tongrod", a former adviser to the interior minister, faces charges under the Computer Crimes Act for “fraudulently or deceitfully entering distorted or false data into the computer system”.
The case stems from Ekkapop’s post on the Saimai Tongrod page, which alleged irregular transfers of USDT247,911,936 (around 8.223 billion baht) in just one hour before Jirawat Saengphakdee, one of the 18 suspects in the high-profile The iCON Group scandal, was arrested.
Ekkapop appeared at the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) at 3pm to give a statement and hear the charges against him.
Prior to meeting with investigators, he revealed that he had first learned of the arrest warrant from the press. He added that he had been invited by police to provide further information today and had complied with the request, and was not responding to the arrest warrant.
He affirmed that his actions were solely for the benefit of the public and stated that he had no personal relationship with "Boss Paul", Waratphon Waratyaworakul, a key suspect in "The iCON Group" case.
Regarding the witness who provided information about the money transfers, Ekkapop explained that the witness had approached him, prompting him to bring the individual to the investigating authorities.
He said he had also brought all relevant documents and evidence today and has prepared legal counsel, focusing on the perjury aspect of the case.
Ekkapop expressed confidence in the legal process, and believed the police would act fairly. He said he was not too concerned at this stage and had already arranged money for the bail, which would be managed by his lawyer.
When asked about reports of multiple previous invitations from the police, Ekkapop denied he had ever refused to cooperate, confirming that he had communicated with the investigators and agreed to meet today as scheduled.
He reiterated that he would continue his work in assisting the public.
After over four hours of questioning and acknowledging the charges, Ekaphop requested bail and provided the required 50,000 baht in cash. Since he was not seen as a flight risk, he was granted bail.
Ekaphop revealed that he plans to take legal action against many people, especially those who speak or act in ways that damage his reputation, including "Boss Paul's lawyer". He also said that he would send them “a gift” before the New Year.