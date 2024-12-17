Celebrity lawyer Sittra, The iCon Group face asset seizure

The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) announced on Monday that it is to seize the assets of Sittra Biabungkerd. The so-called “people’s lawyer”, who reportedly has assets worth 71 million baht, is facing charges of fraud and money laundering along with his wife.

AMLO has resolved to seize the assets of defendants in 12 cases worth 836 million baht in total. These cases are related to drugs, public fraud, and online gambling, AMLO secretary-general Thepsu Bowonchotidara, said.

Sittra, who is famous for handling cases in the public spotlight, and his wife Pathitta, made headlines in November when they were arrested in Chachoengsao while attempting to cross to Cambodia.

The duo has been accused of deceiving Sittra’s former client, Jatuporn “Jeh Oy” Ubollert, into paying 71 million baht to invest in an online lottery platform, among other transactions worth several million baht.

Thepsu added that the office has forwarded its resolution to prosecutors to seek court orders for the seizure of assets in six other cases, worth 287 million baht in total.

Among them is the direct sales company The iCon Group, where AMLO is looking to seize 103 assets, worth 286 million baht.

The iCon Group has been accused of using celebrities to sell online business courses at cheap prices, before persuading those who joined to recruit new members and buy its products for resale, resulting in several victims suffering financial losses.

AMLO earlier announced that victims of The iCon Group have until February 17 to submit their names and details of damages, after which the information will be forwarded to the Civil Court, which will consider using the seized assets to pay compensation to the victims.