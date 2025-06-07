Man claims ownership of 12 million baht found in condo trash, says he stored the cash since 2020

A shocking discovery was made on Friday (June 6) when a good Samaritan found 12 million baht in cash stuffed in a plastic storage bin and left at a garbage drop-off point near the elevator of Muang Thong Thani Condominium, Nonthaburi Province.

Later, Taweewat Sengkaew came forward at Pak Kret Police Station, claiming to be the rightful owner of the money. Investigators accompanied him to his 5th-floor condo unit and took a nearly three-hour statement from him. He then spoke to the press, clarifying the source of the money.

Taweewat explained that he had mistakenly thrown out the bin, thinking it only contained unused clothes. He was preparing to renovate the condo, which had recently been flooded, and did not realize the cash was in the container. Though the police remain cautious, Taweewat said he is ready to let authorities trace the money trail, insisting that it is his legitimate income, gradually withdrawn from the bank since 2020.

A lawyer and advisor to 4–5 companies, Taweewat added that he also began serving as an advisor to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in mid-2022. He said he chose to keep the money at the condo due to fears of theft and the fees associated with bank storage. The unit is secured with three layers of locked doors, making it hard for thieves to access.

He admitted he was shocked to see the news but relieved that the money had been found. “It’s like winning the lottery—12 million baht,” he said. He is now preparing to present proof of ownership to the police and remains confident because the funds were legally withdrawn from his bank accounts.