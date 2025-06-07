Man claims ownership of 12 million baht found in condo trash, says he stored the cash since 2020

A shocking discovery was made on Friday (June 6) when a good Samaritan found 12 million baht in cash stuffed in a plastic storage bin and left at a garbage drop-off point near the elevator of Muang Thong Thani Condominium, Nonthaburi Province.
Later, Taweewat Sengkaew came forward at Pak Kret Police Station, claiming to be the rightful owner of the money. Investigators accompanied him to his 5th-floor condo unit and took a nearly three-hour statement from him. He then spoke to the press, clarifying the source of the money.
Taweewat explained that he had mistakenly thrown out the bin, thinking it only contained unused clothes. He was preparing to renovate the condo, which had recently been flooded, and did not realize the cash was in the container. Though the police remain cautious, Taweewat said he is ready to let authorities trace the money trail, insisting that it is his legitimate income, gradually withdrawn from the bank since 2020.
A lawyer and advisor to 4–5 companies, Taweewat added that he also began serving as an advisor to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in mid-2022. He said he chose to keep the money at the condo due to fears of theft and the fees associated with bank storage. The unit is secured with three layers of locked doors, making it hard for thieves to access.
He admitted he was shocked to see the news but relieved that the money had been found. “It’s like winning the lottery—12 million baht,” he said. He is now preparing to present proof of ownership to the police and remains confident because the funds were legally withdrawn from his bank accounts.
Taweewat said he could not recall the exact withdrawal dates but believed most occurred in 2020, sourced from his income as a lawyer and corporate advisor. For five years, he forgot about the stash entirely. He said storing the money in a safe would have made it a bigger target for thieves.
Regarding the documents found with the cash bin—some of which were addressed to him—he clarified they were withholding tax slips from the NBTC, related to his THB 8,000-per-meeting fee as an advisor. “Please don’t jump to conclusions or try to spin this into something it’s not,” he said, warning media outlets not to link the story to his advisory role at NBTC.
“I’m not protecting anyone. Let the police do their job. But spreading false associations is dangerous,” he cautioned. He added that reporters were welcome to visit his flooded condo unit to verify the situation themselves.