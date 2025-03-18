Police seize over 130m baht worth of vapes in Nonthaburi bust

The Metropolitan Police Bureau’s investigation team raided warehouses in Nonthaburi province on Tuesday and seized more than 260,000 e-cigarettes with a street value of over 130 million baht.

The crackdown, dubbed “Operation Smoke Out”, aligns with the government’s commitment to eliminate illicit tobacco products. Police said they targeted six warehouses in the province and found them linked to five individuals, who were responsible for shipping and distributing the products.

Two men were arrested, the police said, adding that the suspects were allegedly paid 20,000 baht each to look after one of the warehouses.