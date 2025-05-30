Battle for the airwaves: AIS and True gear up for high-stakes spectrum auction on June 29



Sigve Leads True as First to Submit Bid in Spectrum Auction

On the day of the new mobile spectrum auction application submissions, Sigve Brekke, CEO of True Corporation, led his management team to submit their bid at the NBTC at 11:09 a.m. The move followed the company’s board resolution to have True Move H Universal Communication Co., Ltd. participate in the auction for telecommunications spectrum licenses in the 850 MHz, 1500 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2300 MHz bands, as stipulated by NBTC regulations.

True Corporation said it conducted thorough analysis and engaged external consultants to study the investment viability for each frequency band, aiming to maximize customer benefits and efficient use of digital communication. The company also aims to promote industry, economic, and social development, continuing to advance Thailand’s digital economy. True views this auction as a vital opportunity to deliver the best outcome not only for its customers but also for Thailand’s leadership in regional digital economy development.



AIS Follows at 14:14

Later at 2:14 p.m., Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS), led by Waroonthep Watcharaporn, Head of Business Relations, submitted their application documents to the NBTC. The documents were received by Sompop Purivigraipong, NBTC Commissioner for Telecommunications.



Court to Decide Whether Auction Will Proceed

On May 27, the Consumer Council, along with a coalition of consumer organizations and the Santi Prachatham Association, filed a petition with the Central Administrative Court seeking to revoke the NBTC’s spectrum auction announcement. The lawsuit also named the NBTC office and Secretary-General as defendants.

Itthaboon Onwongsa, Deputy Secretary-General of the Consumer Council, explained that the suit aims to cancel the current NBTC auction criteria, demanding a revision to ensure fair competition, open the market to new players, and implement strong oversight of post-auction service quality. This is crucial as Thailand’s telecom market is currently dominated by only two major operators, significantly reducing competition.



Experts Urge Revival of MVNO Model to Boost Competition

Pornthep Benyaapikul, Director of the International Economics Program and lecturer at Thammasat University’s Faculty of Economics, shared concerns aligning with the consumer groups.

He pointed out that the spectrum up for auction is substantial, including bands where existing licenses have not yet expired—such as the 2100 MHz band, which still has three years remaining. This raises concerns about spectrum concentration among the two largest providers without clear measures to promote competition.

Pornthep stressed that the NBTC must ensure that even if only two major players participate in bidding across four frequency bands, the auction process must protect consumer interests. This includes flexible pricing policies, affordable packages for low-income users, and strict enforcement of competition regulations. The NBTC should actively monitor and identify any operator gaining market dominance and impose measures to prevent abuse of market power.

He also emphasized the need for NBTC to prepare for the post-auction market by supporting Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs). MVNOs allow operators without their own frequency licenses or telecommunications infrastructure—such as towers or network equipment—to provide mobile services, offering more diverse options to consumers.

“Although Thailand currently has only two major operators, if we can establish smaller operators like MVNOs who don’t need their own networks or heavy investment but can serve niche markets, this could create meaningful consumer choices,” Pornthep concluded.